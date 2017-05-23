True Drinks extends Disney licensing deal

True Drinks has extended Disney licensing agreement for major entertainment properties through 2019.

The two companies are extending their strategic licensing agreement on similar terms for major Disney entertainment properties including Disney Princess, Disney Frozen, Disney Mickey Mouse & Friends, and Marvel Avengers through 2019.

The renewed licensing agreement extends True Drinks' rights to major Disney characters for an additional two years, running through March 31, 2019.

True Drinks will continue to utilize Disney's kid-friendly characters on AquaBall packaging to market its healthy line of naturally flavored water to children.

"We are thrilled to extend our licensing agreement with Disney for an additional two years and proud to work with the Disney Consumer Products division on our shared mission to provide products that encourage families to make healthy food choices that will set kids up for success," said James Greco, CEO of True Drinks.

"As a young brand, Disney has been a tremendous benefit to drive brand awareness for AquaBall, attract interest from parents, and get children excited about a beverage that is good for them."

Source: Company Press Release